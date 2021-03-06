FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas found itself in another early hole Saturday afternoon, but dug out of it once again to remain undefeated.

Christian Franklin’s bases-clearing double in the fourth inning gave the Razorbacks the lead and they eventually pulled away for an 11-6 victory over Murray State at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The win improves Arkansas to 9-0 for the first time since 2006 and clinches the series with the Racers, who scored the first four runs of the game in the top of the second inning. The Razorbacks have now trailed in all but three of their nine wins.

“We’ve really done a nice job of scoring runs and fighting back,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “Our bullpen has done a tremendous job really this year so far in the nine games because we’ve gotten off to some rocky starts probably three or four of these first nine games… I think that’s probably been the difference maybe between other years.”

That four-run deficit didn’t last for very long. After falling behind, Arkansas quickly got back into the game in the home half of the second.

Cayden Wallace led off the inning with a double and Brady Slavens followed with a walk, setting the stage for a massive three-run home run by Cullen Smith that cleared the scoreboard to pull the Razorbacks back within a run.

“When you give up four runs in an inning, you need to score in your half of that inning if at all possible just to slow down the momentum a little bit for the other team,” Van Horn said. “That’s what we did.”

Murray State added to its lead with a run in the top of the fourth, but the Razorbacks completely erased it in their next time to the plate.

They loaded the bases with only one out and the top of the order coming up. It seemed like the Racers might get out of it unscathed, as Robert Moore hit a shallow fly ball to left that wasn’t deep enough to bring in the run from third and Franklin fell behind in the count.

However, the preseason All-American got ahold of the 1-2 pitch by Jake Jones and hit it into the left-center gap. It got over the center fielder’s head for a three-run double.

“That was a big-time at bat for us,” Van Horn said. “Franklin getting the big bases-loaded, two-strike, two-out double to clear the bases was big for us. Then it kind of threw the pressure back to them in their dugout.”

That completed the Razorbacks’ comeback, putting them up 6-5, and they never relinquished that lead on their way to victory.

Insurance Runs

Arkansas never took its foot off the gas, though. After going three up, three down in the fifth, it added to its lead in each of the final three innings.

It all started with a two-out rally in the sixth, with Zack Gregory jump starting it with a solo home run off the new building beyond the right field wall. Had it not been for Smith getting thrown out trying to steal second, it would have been a two-run homer.

Although he started in left field, that was the only official at bat of Gregory’s day because he walked and was hit by a pitch in his first two plate appearances. Considering Braydon Webb’s struggles at the plate (1 for 18, 9 Ks), it was a performance that likely earned him more playing time.

“He didn’t let it affect him that a runner got thrown out on a close play,” Van Horn said. “He came back and hit the next pitch or two - it might have been the very next pitch - he hit it out of the park. If that position is not going to hit for power, obviously you’ve got to play defense, but need you to get on base, score runs and he did that today.”

Immediately after that, Arkansas manufactured a run, with Robert Moore drawing a walk, stealing second and then scoring on Franklin’s RBI single to the opposite field.