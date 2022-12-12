FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr. garnered SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors in his first full week of play in the Razorback uniform.

In Arkansas' wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, Smith averaged 21.5 points, three rebounds and two assists.

He saw a season-high 39 minutes against the Spartans and his 22 points were a game-high. Smith scored 21 points in Saturday's 88-78 win over the Sooners, but he left the contest late in the second half. Head coach Eric Musselman said after the game that it was nothing alarming.

"There was no alarm when I came in the locker room, but they’ll look at him and monitor him and we’ll see, but I don’t have any (update)," Musselman said.

Prior to last week, Smith had played just two games and saw limited action in both. His season debut came on Nov. 28 against Troy, when he played five minutes in the first half. He played 24 minutes on Dec. 3 against San Jose State and he scored 16 points in that game.

Smith is the third Hog to earn SEC weekly honors, joining Anthony Black and Ricky Council IV.

Arkansas will suit up again Saturday at 3 p.m. CT when it will face Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. The game will not be televised.