Smith, Tygart to compete for Team USA roster spots

A pair of Arkansas freshman pitchers will have the opportunity to secure a spot on the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer.

Left-hander Hagen Smith and right-hander Brady Tygart were invited to the USA Baseball Team Training Camp. The camp includes 40-58 non-draft eligible college players who will compete in a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series from June 30-July 4 in North Carolina.

After the intrasquads, USA Baseball — led by Ole Miss’ Mike Bianco this year — will name a final 26-man roster that will play at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9-15.

Smith and Tygart both earned Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game. Tygart also earned Freshman All-American honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association.

In his final appearance of the 2022 season, Smith earned a win over Ole Miss after throwing five innings of one-run ball and striking out eight batters at the College World Series. It was the Rebels’ lone loss of the postseason. He finished the season with a 4.66 ERA, 90 strikeouts and 46 walks in 77 1/3 innings.

Tygart struggled down the stretch for the Hogs, but still finished the season with eight saves and a 3.82 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings. He had a 1.91 ERA and earned seven of his eight saves during SEC play.

The two can join a prestigious list of just 22 Hogs who have played for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Robert Moore and Jaxon Wiggins earned roster invites last summer.

Below is when and where all five games of the Stars vs. Stripes series will take place. All of the games can be watched at USABaseball.com.

Game 1 - Thursday at 6 p.m. CT at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

Game 2 - Friday at 5:35 p.m. CT at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Game 3 - Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Game 4 - Sunday at 5:35 p.m. CT at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Game 5 - Monday at 5:05 p.m. CT at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.