Arkansas dropped a game to Memphis on Thanksgiving 84-79, but that's not what most of the takeaways from people on social media were related to.

Tons of criticism against the officials flooded X (formerly Twitter), as well as the analysts on the broadcast openly disagreeing with multiple calls the officials made.

The Razorbacks were called for three technical fouls, and separate from that, fans on social media complained of calls not being made at both ends of the floor.

There were quite a few questionable calls, including charge calls and no-calls on potential goaltends, but even with those the Razorbacks hung close to the end of the game.

Freshman Layden Blocker had a coming out party, setting a new high in minutes with 27 and adding nine points and three rebounds. Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks with 21 points.