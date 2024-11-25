Social media reacts to Arkansas' 109-35 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

On a cold night in Fayetteville, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) defeated the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7), 109-35, inside Bud Walton Arena.

Behind double-digit performances from seven players, the Hoop Hogs ran the Hawks out of the gym in both halves. The Hogs, who led 60-15 at halftime, hit the triple-digit mark with 6:31 to go in the second half.

Leading the way for the Razorbacks was freshman guard Karter Knox, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block. Guards Johnell Davis and Boogie Fland added 16 points apiece, big man Zvonimir Ivisic scored 14 points, guards DJ Wagner and Billy Richmond III racked up 14 points each and forward Adou Thiero totaled 11 points.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' non-conference victory: