Social media reacts to Arkansas' 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee

On a sweltering Saturday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) upset the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC), 19-14, in front of an announced crowd of 75,573 fans at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas began the game with a 16-play, 74-yard, 9:13-minute drive that resulted in a Kyle Ramsey field goal and 3-0 lead for the Razorbacks. It was the first deficit of the season for the Volunteers, who punted on their first offensive drive afterward.

Taylen Green and company got the ball in decent field position and made it to the Tennessee 34-yard line before coming up just short on a fourth down conversion attempt.

The offensive stalemate between both programs continued throughout the second quarter, as the Hogs' defensive line gave Tennessee big-time issues and Green missed wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa for a wide-open touchdown.

Tennessee started the second half with a monster 53-yard run by running back Dylan Sampson, and then took advantage with a four-yard touchdown one play later. After getting a defensive stop, the Vols scored another rushing touchdown on an eight-play sequence.

Bobby Petrino's unit finally crossed the goal line in timely fashion midway through the third quarter to regain some momentum, as running back Ja'Quinden Jackson scored from three yards out.

A running-into-the-kicker penalty by Tennessee to start the fourth quarter breathed life into Razorback Stadium, but a Taylen Green lower-body injury resulted in only three points for Arkansas on the drive.

During crunch time at the end of the fourth quarter, Arkansas turned to redshirt freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton to lead the way with Green out of the game. Singleton led a go-ahead scoring touchdown drive and the Hogs' defense held on to send Fayetteville into a frenzy.

