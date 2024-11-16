Social media reacts to Arkansas' 20-10 loss to Texas

On a brisk afternoon in Fayetteville, the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 3-4 SEC) were defeated 20-10 by the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (9-1, 5-1 SEC) in front of an announced crowd of 74,929 fans at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas trailed 10-0 at halftime and made it a 13-10 game at one point in third quarter, but the Hogs did not have enough offensive firepower to pull off the upset. The Longhorns were able to gain revenge from the 2021 matchup that resulted in a 40-21 win for Arkansas.

Across both halves, Arkansas' offense accumulated 231 total yards of offense and it was 5-for-12 on third-down conversions attempts. The Razorbacks were sacked six times, had a critical fourth quarter fumble and an interception from quarterback Taylen Green that hit out of receiver Tyrone Broden's hands in the first quarter led to Texas' first touchdown.

Defensively, Travis Williams' unit put on a show against the Longhorns. Texas totaled 315 yards of offense and it averaged just 4.3 yards per play. Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 176 yards and two scores, while running back Jaydon Blue ran for 83 yards. Defensive back Jahdae Barron logged six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hogs' loss to Texas: