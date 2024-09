Inside the confines of AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Arkansas (3-2, 1-1 SEC) was defeated by the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC), 21-17, in front of an announced crowd of 60,928 in Arlington, Texas.

The first half was as close as it gets for the Razorbacks and Aggies, as each team had a rushing touchdown, passing touchdown and multiple bone-headed mistakes that led to a 14-14 tie.

Highlighting the first two quarters was punter Devin Bale's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-15 fake punt. Bale led the Hogs in rushing at halftime, as running backs Ja'Quinden Jackson and Braylen Russell had a combined 20 yards on seven carries.

In the second half, Arkansas' defense stepped up to the plate and held Texas A&M to a 4-for-13 mark on third down and 286 total yards throughout the entire contest.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green's passing game was thwarted by the Aggies' secondary, as he finished 23-for-41 in the pocket with 279 yards, one touchdown and one interception. A fumble by Green that was recovered by Texas A&M with under two minutes to go sealed the victory for the Aggies, who have won 12 out of the last 13 matchups between the two programs.

Throughout and following the loss, Arkansas fans and media made their opinions known about the football team on social media: