Social media reacts to Arkansas' 24-14 win over Auburn

On a bright and balmy day in Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas (3-1, 1-0 SEC) defeated the Auburn Tigers (2-2, 0-1 SEC), 24-14, in front of a pumped-up crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The first half was a battle of the defenses, as neither team accumulated over 175 total yards of offense. The Razorbacks' lone lengthy drive lasted 15 plays and resulted in running back Ja'Quinden Jackson's seventh touchdown run of the season.

Redshirt freshman Auburn signal caller Hank Brown struggled to hit his wide receivers through the first two quarters, as the Hogs intercepted him three times and held him to a 53.8% completion percentage.

In the second half, Auburn turned to backup quarterback Payton Thorne, who ended his day 13-of-22 from the pocket with two touchdowns and one interception.

Despite being replaced by backup Malachi Singleton for a single drive in the first half, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green did just enough with his legs to win the game for the Razorbacks. He was 12-of-27 in the pass game for 151 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and also added 80 yards on the ground.

