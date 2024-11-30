Social media reacts to Arkansas' 28-21 loss to Missouri

On a snowy Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) were defeated by the No. 21 Missouri Tigers, 28-21, in Columbia, Missouri.

Neither Arkansas or Missouri were able to find an offensive rhythm in the first half, as both teams combined for 275 yards and a 3-for-12 mark on third downs. The Tigers attempted just six passes, while Taylen Green completed 12 throws for 108 yards.

Despite leading 14-7 in the second half, Arkansas couldn't get out from under its own turnovers (three fumbles) and Missouri took advantage to edge out the Hogs.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hogs' loss to Missouri: