Arkansas head coach John Calipari knows how tough the SEC is from top to bottom.

See what Death Valley Insider Publisher Jefferson Powell had to say about LSU ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.

HawgBeat compares Arkansas and LSU using statistics, recruiting rankings and Pro Football Focus grades.

John Calipari thinks freshman Karter Knox is in for a big season at Arkansas.

Fast facts about Arkansas and LSU ahead of their matchup Saturday.

Published Oct 19, 2024
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 34-10 loss to No. 8 LSU
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
On a picture-perfect Saturday night in Fayetteville, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) suffered a 34-10 defeat against the No. 8 LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0 SEC) in front of an announced crowd of 75,893 fans at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

During the loss, Arkansas' offense accumulated 277 total yards and just 38 yards on the ground. Quarterback Taylen Green went 21-of-31 in the pocket for 239 yards and one touchdown, but his untimely tipped interception in the third quarter handed LSU enough momentum to carry its win to the finish line.

Travis Williams' defensive unit was unable to fully limit LSU's sixth-ranked passing offense, which racked up 226 yards through the air, most of which came via 33 total pass attempts from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. LSU freshman back Caden Durham ran for 101 yards and three scores on 21 carries.

The Tigers were also called for a whopping 11 penalties for 80 yards, but they still converted 8-of-14 third down attempts and they were 4-of-5 on red zone tries, with the only failure being late in the fourth quarter with the backups in and the game out of hand.

Throughout and following the win, Arkansas fans and media made their opinions known about the football team on social media:

First Quarter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Second Quarter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Third Quarter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Fourth Quarter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

