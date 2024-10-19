Social media reacts to Arkansas' 34-10 loss to No. 8 LSU

On a picture-perfect Saturday night in Fayetteville, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) suffered a 34-10 defeat against the No. 8 LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0 SEC) in front of an announced crowd of 75,893 fans at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

During the loss, Arkansas' offense accumulated 277 total yards and just 38 yards on the ground. Quarterback Taylen Green went 21-of-31 in the pocket for 239 yards and one touchdown, but his untimely tipped interception in the third quarter handed LSU enough momentum to carry its win to the finish line.

Travis Williams' defensive unit was unable to fully limit LSU's sixth-ranked passing offense, which racked up 226 yards through the air, most of which came via 33 total pass attempts from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. LSU freshman back Caden Durham ran for 101 yards and three scores on 21 carries.

The Tigers were also called for a whopping 11 penalties for 80 yards, but they still converted 8-of-14 third down attempts and they were 4-of-5 on red zone tries, with the only failure being late in the fourth quarter with the backups in and the game out of hand.

