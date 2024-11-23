Social media reacts to Arkansas' 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech

On a breezy afternoon in Fayetteville, the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC) earned a 25-14 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-7, 3-4 CUSA) in front of an announced crowd of 66,041 fans at Razorback Stadium.

After a shaky offensive start, the Razorbacks finally got things clicking behind a strong red zone touchdown throw by quarterback Taylen Green and a 41-yard rushing score by the dual-threat quarterback to put Arkansas up 14-0 at halftime.

Arkansas' offense scored 21 points in the second half, while the Bulldogs threatened with a pair of touchdowns of their own. Louisiana Tech cut the deficit to 28-14 with six minutes left to make it interesting, but Ja'Quinden Jackson scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes to go to put the Hogs up by three scores.

In the final two quarters, the Razorbacks' defense continued to thwart mostly everything that Louisiana Tech threw its way. In total, Travis Williams' unit held the Bulldogs to 229 total yards and 3.0 yards per play. Louisiana Tech gave up three sacks and six tackles for loss, plus it was just 4-for-19 on third downs.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hogs' win over Louisiana Tech: