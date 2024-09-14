Social media reacts to Arkansas' 37-27 win over UAB

FAYETTEVILLE— On a warm and breezy day at Razorback Stadium, Arkansas unremarkably defeated the UAB Blazers, 37-27, in front of an announced crowd of 75,021 fans.

The Blazers came out of the gates hot and stunned the Razorbacks with a three-point drive that lasted just under 7.5 minutes of game time. Hoping to start fast itself, Arkansas began its first drive with a long run by running back Ja'Quinden Jackson before quarterback Taylen Green threw an interception to set the Blazers up with quality field position.

UAB quickly took a 10-0 lead, but decided to attempt an onside kick and failed. Then in opponent's territory, the Hogs reached the red zone but had to settle for a field goal due to poor accuracy on a would-be touchdown throw from Green.

After another easy score by UAB, Arkansas came storming back to tie the game, 20-20, by halftime. Green was 3-of-14 passing for 52 yards in the first half, but added 51 rushing yards and a score on the ground. As a team, the Razorbacks were out-gained by the Blazers, 212-192, in the first two quarters.

In the second half, head coach Trent Dilfer's team was unable to get the ball rolling consistently. Arkansas didn't have a pretty performance, either, but it did enough to secure the lackluster non-conference victory ahead of SEC play. Rushing touchdowns from Jackson and Green made up the offensive scoring in the final two quarters for the Hogs.

