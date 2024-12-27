Social media reacts to Arkansas' 39-26 win over Texas Tech

On a cool Friday evening at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-6, 3-5 SEC) defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 39-26, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Arkansas got off to a roaring 21-3 start in the first quarter before Texas Tech fought back with a safety and touchdown. The Red Raiders scored once again late in the second quarter to bring the deficit to two points, but the Razorbacks tacked on a field goal to make it 24-19 at half.

The Razorbacks were near-perfect in the second half, as defensive backs Marquise Robinson and Miguel Mitchell each notched an interception and Texas Tech totaled just 151 yards.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hogs' win over Texas Tech: