STILLWATER, Okla. — On a picture-perfect day in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Arkansas collapsed against the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys in overtime, 39-31, in front of 52,202 fans at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The first half was highlighted by a gashing Razorbacks rushing attack and an Arkansas defense that held the Cowboys to 77 total yards. Comparatively, Arkansas rushed for 158 total yards and passed for 193 for a total of 351 yards.

Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson stole the show through the first two quarters, as he scored all three Arkansas touchdowns and racked up 90 yards on 14 attempts.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, the second half told a completely different story for Bobby Petrino's offense. As a whole, the unit managed 249 total yards and turned the ball over two times.

An Arkansas defense that looked fairly strong didn't have the horses to withstand the poor field position, and Oklahoma State took advantage of its opportunities to complete the second-half comeback.

After traded missed field goals by Arkansas and Oklahoma State in the first overtime period, head coach Mike Gundy's team closed the four-hour tilt with a Ollie Gordon II score and stop to send the Razorbacks home in agonizing fashion.

Throughout and following the loss, Arkansas fans made their opinions known about the football team on social media: