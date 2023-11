FAYETTEVILLE — The Auburn Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) quickly jumped out to a 21-0 lead and did not relent, blowing out the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7, 1-7 SEC) on Saturday, 48-10.

After the Razorbacks put up 39 points and 481 yards of offense against Florida a week ago, the offense came out flat and stayed flat for most of the game, only gaining 255 yards and a total of 10 points, with only three points in the first three quarters of play.

The only touchdown of the game for the Hogs came on an 11-yard pass from backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

Defensively, the Hogs gave up 522 total yards to the Tigers. All three phases of the game were poor for the Hogs, with Auburn scoring seemingly at-will on offense, and a punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

