Social media reacts to Arkansas' 58-25 win over Mississippi State

in other news
VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69
John Calipari, Bill Self and players postgame press conferences after Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas.
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas
Fan and media reactions from Arkansas' preseason exhibition game against Kansas.
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 85, Kansas 69 (charity exhibition)
Details on how to watch/stream Arkansas basketball's charity exhibition game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Final Scouting Report: Arkansas at Mississippi State
Check out HawgBeat’s final scouting report for Arkansas at Mississippi State.
Score Predictions: Arkansas at Mississippi State
See how the HawgBeat staff predicted Arkansas football's game against Mississippi State on Saturday.
in other news
VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69
John Calipari, Bill Self and players postgame press conferences after Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas.
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas
Fan and media reactions from Arkansas' preseason exhibition game against Kansas.
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 85, Kansas 69 (charity exhibition)
Details on how to watch/stream Arkansas basketball's charity exhibition game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
On a warm afternoon in Starkville, Mississippi, the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5 SEC), 58-25, in front of a sparse crowd at Davis Wade Stadium.
An Arkansas offense that totaled 673 yards of offense and was without star running back Ja'Quinden Jackson was led by quarterback Taylen Green, who completed 23-of-29 throws for 314 yards and five passing touchdowns.
The Razorbacks were far from perfect defensively, but Travis Williams' unit racked up five turnovers and held the Bulldogs to a 5-for-13 mark on third down attempts.
Throughout and following the win, Arkansas fans and media made their opinions known about the football team on social media:
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- ATH
- WR
- S
- C
- SDE
- ILB
- DT