Advertisement

in other news

VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69

VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69

John Calipari, Bill Self and players postgame press conferences after Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas.

 • Mason Choate
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas

Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas

Fan and media reactions from Arkansas' preseason exhibition game against Kansas.

 • Riley McFerran
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 85, Kansas 69 (charity exhibition)

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 85, Kansas 69 (charity exhibition)

Details on how to watch/stream Arkansas basketball's charity exhibition game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

 • Mason Choate
Final Scouting Report: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Final Scouting Report: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Check out HawgBeat’s final scouting report for Arkansas at Mississippi State.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jax Crall
Score Predictions: Arkansas at Mississippi State

Score Predictions: Arkansas at Mississippi State

See how the HawgBeat staff predicted Arkansas football's game against Mississippi State on Saturday.

 • HawgBeat Staff

in other news

VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69

VIDEO: John Calipari postgame - Arkansas 85, Kansas 69

John Calipari, Bill Self and players postgame press conferences after Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas.

 • Mason Choate
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas

Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas

Fan and media reactions from Arkansas' preseason exhibition game against Kansas.

 • Riley McFerran
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 85, Kansas 69 (charity exhibition)

Scoring Recap: Arkansas 85, Kansas 69 (charity exhibition)

Details on how to watch/stream Arkansas basketball's charity exhibition game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

 • Mason Choate
Advertisement
Published Oct 26, 2024
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 58-25 win over Mississippi State
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

On a warm afternoon in Starkville, Mississippi, the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5 SEC), 58-25, in front of a sparse crowd at Davis Wade Stadium.

An Arkansas offense that totaled 673 yards of offense and was without star running back Ja'Quinden Jackson was led by quarterback Taylen Green, who completed 23-of-29 throws for 314 yards and five passing touchdowns.

The Razorbacks were far from perfect defensively, but Travis Williams' unit racked up five turnovers and held the Bulldogs to a 5-for-13 mark on third down attempts.

Throughout and following the win, Arkansas fans and media made their opinions known about the football team on social media:

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

First Quarter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Second Quarter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Third Quarter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Fourth Quarter

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Arkansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement