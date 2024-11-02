Social media reacts to Arkansas' 63-31 loss to Ole Miss

On a dreary Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) were defeated 63-31 by the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) in front of an announced crowd of 72,894 fans at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas was completely outclassed on both sides of the ball against the Rebels, who totaled 694 yards of offense with 562 passing yards. Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins caught eight passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns alone to rewrite the Rebels' history books, which is something quarterback Jaxson Dart also did with 516 passing yards and six scores through the air.

Offensively, the Razorbacks were consistently stuffed in running situations and quarterbacks Taylen Green and Malachi Singleton were sacked a combined eight times. After first half leg injury, Green was eventually replaced by Singleton in the second half, and the redshirt freshman led three touchdown-scoring drives. They were, however, too little, too late for the Hogs.

Throughout and following the loss, Arkansas fans and media made their opinions known about the football team on social media: