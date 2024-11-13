Advertisement
Published Nov 13, 2024
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 65-49 win over Troy
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

On a nippy night in Fayetteville, the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) held serve against the Troy Trojans (2-1), 65-49, inside Bud Walton Arena.

Ugly doesn't being to describe the first half between the Hogs and Trojans, as Arkansas shot a white-hot 2-of-11 from three and 10-of-33 from the field. Forward Adou Thiero (seven points) and guard Boogie Fland (six points) were the only Razorbacks above 5+ points, and forward Trevon Brazile had a team-high five boards despite only playing nine minutes.

Arkansas picked up the pace in the second half in a big way, as Zvonimir Ivisic made 6-of-7 threes and the Razorbacks as a whole shot 10-23 from distance to defeat the Trojans in blowout fashion.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' early non-conference victory:

FIRST HALF

SECOND HALF

