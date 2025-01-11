Advertisement
Published Jan 11, 2025
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 71-63 loss to Florida
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

In front of a pumped-up crowd at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 0-3 SEC) were defeated, 71-63, by the No. 8 Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday.

Like a record on repeat, Arkansas started off hot with an 11-2 lead on five field goal makes against the Gators before going cold offensively. Poor defensive rebounding forced the Hogs into a slower, half-court game that played right into Florida's defensive hand.

However, Arkansas matched the defensive intensity and held the Gators to 3-of-16 shooting from three and 11-of-35 shooting from the field in the first 20 minutes.

The second half featured more of the same for Arkansas: solid defense, questionable offense and the inability to get over the hump. Arkansas finished a whopping 2-of-15 on layup attempts, and guard Johnell Davis missed all eight shot attempts in the game.

Forward Adou Theiro led the Razorbacks with 17 points, and he also added three rebounds, a block and a steal.

Below are highlights from the game and reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' non-conference opener:

HIGHLIGHTS

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS

