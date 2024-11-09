Social media reacts to Arkansas' 72-67 loss to Baylor

On a brisk fall evening in Dallas, the No. 16 Arkansas basketball team (1-1) was defeated by the No. 8 Baylor Bears (1-1), 72-67, in front of a strong Hog crowd in American Airlines Center.

In the first half, Arkansas was unable to account for a stiff Baylor zone that held the Hoop Hogs to 2-of-12 shooting from three and forced eight Razorback turnovers. The Bears shot 50.0% from the field and only turned the ball over four times in the first 20 minutes.

Arkansas was much more competitive in the second half, but never took the lead and couldn't overcome poor shooting and the lack of offensive rebounds.

Forward Adou Thiero led the Razorbacks with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and he racked up six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Freshman guard Boogie Fland added 17 points on 13 shot attempts.

