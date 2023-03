The Arkansas Razorbacks have done it again. For the third straight season, the Hogs have advanced to the Sweet 16, this time with a 72-71 victory over 1-seed Kansas on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Behind a 25-point performance from Davonte Davis, Arkansas pulled off an incredible comeback to keep its season alive.

The Razorbacks fell behind as many as 12, battled through multiple players fouling out, and hit clutch free throw after clutch free throw to ice the game.

It was a roller coaster of emotions for all involved, and, as always, social media had thoughts: