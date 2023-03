For the first time since 1994-1996, Arkansas won its third consecutive first round game in the NCAA Tournament with a 73-63 win over Illinois at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday afternoon.

The past two years the Razorbacks have made the Elite Eight, and they have now advanced to the Round of 32 for a matchup with Kansas.

Arkansas controlled the game for the most part, leading by as much as 17, but in typical Arkansas fashion the Razorbacks did not make it easy.

The win was highlighted by a double-double from Ricky Council IV, 16 points from Davonte Davis and Kamani Johnson recording more offensive rebounds than the entire Illinois team.

As always, Twitter had thoughts: