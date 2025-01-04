Social media reacts to Arkansas' 76-52 loss to Tennessee

In front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) were defeated, 76-52, by the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas started the game 4-of-4 from the field, but quickly met reality as it went on a field-goal drought that lasted over six minutes. That, plus Tennessee's outstanding 14 offensive rebounds, allowed the Volunteers to grab a 42-27 lead by halftime.

Other than a short burst of energy in the second half that saw Tennessee's lead only barely maintain a double-digit advantage, Arkansas failed in almost every offensive statistical category and couldn't keep up with the hot play of Vols wing Chaz Lanier.

Lanier led the scoring effort with 29 points and five threes, beating out the team-high 17 points scored by Arkansas guard DJ Wagner.

Below are highlights from the game and reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' non-conference opener: