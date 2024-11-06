Social media reacts to Arkansas' 76-60 win over Lipscomb

On a picture-perfect night in Fayetteville, the Arkansas basketball team (1-0) defeated the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1), 76-60, in front of a sparse crowd inside Bud Walton Arena.

After a shaky start to start the game, the Hoop Hogs dialed up the defensive pressure and let their work in transition do the talking to close the first half with a 39-28 advantage.

Lipscomb didn't waver in the second half — the Bisons got it down to a three-point deficit at one point — but Arkansas' talent and defense held firm to close out the season-opening victory.

Arkansas graduate senior guard Johnell Davis played live everyone expected after a slow preseason start, as he finished with 15 points, six rebounds and only two turnovers. Leading the Razorbacks in scoring was freshman guard Boogie Fland, who shot 7-of-18 from the field for 17 points.

Throughout and following the win, Arkansas fans and media made their opinions known about the basketball team on social media: