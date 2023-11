FAYETTEVILLE — No. 14 Arkansas struggled most of the night and never found its groove in a 78-72 loss to a pesky UNC Greensboro squad. Friday's win marked UNCG's first ever win over an SEC school.

The Razorbacks struggled in multiple facets throughout the night, including turnovers, defending the three and shooting as a whole. Arkansas shot 43.6% from the field and 17.4% from three, while allowing the Spartans to shoot 37.5% from three and win the game.

For the second game in a row, Arkansas was out-rebounded, this time 32-30. The Hogs also turned it over 13 times to UNCG's 10 times. Four Razorbacks scored in double digits, including Tramon Mark's team-high 21 points.

This was the last game for the Razorbacks to have a chance to warm up for the Bahamas in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, but now Arkansas enters with a loss more questions than answers. Social media had plenty to say about tonight's result: