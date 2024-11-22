Social media reacts to Arkansas' 79-67 win over Little Rock

On a shivery night in Fayetteville, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) defeated the Little Rock Trojans (3-3), 79-67, inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas' defense stole the show in the first half, as the Hoop Hogs recorded 10 steals and forced 11 turnovers. Freshman guard Boogie Fland led the team in scoring with 13 points on perfect shooting, while forwards Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic added seven points apiece.

In the second half, Little Rock clawed back and even got the game to single digits, but the Razorbacks could not be denied despite turning it over 19 times and shooting 7-of-24 from three.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' non-conference victory: