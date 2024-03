Arkansas' season came to an end Thursday as the Razorbacks (16-17, 6-12 SEC) fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks (26-6, 13-5 SEC) with an 80-66 loss in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

It was a close game for the first half and part of the second, as the Hogs led by as many as eight and trailed by just three at halftime. But the Gamecocks expanded their lead halfway through the second half and Arkansas couldn't overcome it, eventually losing by 14 points.

The loss marks Arkansas' first losing season since the 2009-2010 season. With a minimum of six players departing due to exhausting all eligibility, the Razorbacks are in for a wild offseason in the transfer portal — which opens Monday — yet again.

Two of those players who have no more eligibility showed out in their final collegiate performance. Makhi Mitchell finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds, while Jalen Graham finished with 11 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Khalif Battle posted the only other significant performance, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds. With an awful season finally meeting its merciful end, Razorbacks fans had plenty of thoughts after the blowout loss: