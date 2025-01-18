Advertisement
Published Jan 18, 2025
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 83-65 loss to Missouri
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

In front of a loud crowd at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5 SEC) were defeated, 83-65, by the Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday evening.

Arkansas' SEC shooting woes continued in the first half against the Tigers, as the Hogs went 16-of-38 from the field and 3-of-14 from three. The Razorbacks failed to attempt a free throw in the first 20 minutes, as well.

To close the game, the Hogs shot 28-of-63 from the field with 13 turnovers. The Hogs were also outrebounded, 39-38.

Below are highlights from the game and reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' conference loss:

HIGHLIGHTS

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS

