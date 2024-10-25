Advertisement

VIDEO: Kenny Payne previews Arkansas vs. Kansas exhibition

Arkansas assistant coach Kenny Payne’s press conference previewing the exhibition against No. 1 Kansas on Friday.

Arkansas vs Kansas: Stats, analytics, potential starters

HawgBeat looks at advanced stats and analytics to preview lineups, matchups, and advantages between Arkansas and Kansas.

Know the Foe: Gaining Mississippi State insight with BulldogBlitz

See what BulldogBlitz Managing Editor Jason Stamm had to say about Mississippi State ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts

Fast facts about Arkansas and Mississippi State ahead of their matchup Saturday.

Ongoing battle at left guard for Arkansas

Sam Pittman updated the ongoing left guard position battle between Keyshawn Blackstock and Patrick Kutas on Wednesday.

Published Oct 25, 2024
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 85-69 win over Kansas
Riley McFerran
@RileyMcFerran

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks took Nolan Richardson Court inside Bud Walton Arena for the first time this preseason Friday evening, as they earned an 85-69 victory over the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in a charity exhibition matchup.

Despite missing Preseason All-SEC Second Team center Jonas Aidoo, the Hoop Hogs hounded Kansas defensively all night. The Jayhawks — who were without center Hunter Dickinson, guard Shakeel Moore and wing Rylan Griffen — commiitted 17 turnovers and shot 29-of-64 from the field.

Conversation around Arkansas leading into this game was how head coach John Calipari's star talent would perform and mesh. Well, let's just say the Razorbacks have something special in the backcourt duo of former Kentucky transfer DJ Wagner and freshman Boogie Fland. The duo combined for 46 points, five assists and seven steals on 16-of-27 shooting.

7-foot-2 Arkansas big man Zvonimir Ivisic put up a quietly impressive 18-point, 6-rebound, 4-assist stat line, and former Florida Atlantic transfer guard Johnell Davis scored five points on nine attempts.

Fans and media made their reactions known throughout the exhibition game Friday:

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

