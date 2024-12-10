Advertisement
Published Dec 10, 2024
Social media reacts to Arkansas' 89-87 win over Michigan
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC) picked up an impressive 89-87 the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 2-0 Big 10) in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Razorbacks overcame a 15-point first half deficit to lead by as many as 18 points in the second half. A native of Bronx, New York, freshman guard Boogie Fland led the Hogs with 20 points, seven assists one rebound and two steals in the contest.

Arkansas shot 50.0% from the field and 39.1% from three in the contest. The Razorbacks out-rebounded the Wolverines, who started two 7-footers, by two in the game and they scored 21 points off 17 turnovers forced.

Michigan center Vladislav Goldin led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds, while fellow 7-footer Danny Wolf logged 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Wolverines, who shot 57.6% from the field.

Throughout the game, Arkansas fans and media members made their thoughts known about the Hoop Hogs:

FIRST HALF

SECOND HALF

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**