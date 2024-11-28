Social media reacts to Arkansas' 90-77 win over Illinois

On a bitter afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) were defeated by the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1), 90-77, inside the T-Mobile Center.

Right out of the gates, Arkansas' lack of physicality and focus was noticable. Not only did that result in 11 total turnovers throughout the contest, but the Razorbacks couldn't stop the Illini from finishing white-hot from distance (15-of-31 from three), either.

Leading the Hogs was forward Adou Thiero, who racked up 26 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. 12 of his points came from the charity stripe, where he shot 21 attempts in total.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' non-conference loss: