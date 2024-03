The Arkansas Razorbacks sent their fans on a rollercoaster of emotions Wednesday night as they earned a crazy 90-85 overtime victory over Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas fell behind as many as 15 points early in the second half, before coming all the way back to tie the game and eventually take the lead with just under eight minutes to go. Arkansas expanded that lead to eight with under two minutes to go, but the Commodores came rallying back.

The Razorbacks struggled with the press (again) and allowed Vanderbilt back into the game. Holding onto a two-point lead with just over 10 seconds remaining, the Razorbacks turned it over on the inbounds and the Commodores hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime. The Razorbacks had three timeouts in their pocket.

In overtime, Arkansas expanded the lead again, only this time Vanderbilt could not overcome the deficit. While the game was frustrating in large part, fans were treated to special performances from multiple Razorbacks, including Khalif Battle, Tramon Mark, Makhi Mitchell, and Trevon Brazile.

Battle led Arkansas with 24 points and added six rebounds. Mark and Mitchell each added 18 points and combined for 10 rebounds, while Brazile posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Davonte Davis also had one of his more productive outings of the season, chipping in 12 points and three assists.

The Razorbacks' season is alive, albeit by a thread, as they get set to face No. 5 seed South Carolina on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesee.