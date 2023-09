The Arkansas Razorbacks cruised to an easy 56-13 win over Western Carolina, starting the season off on a high note from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

As is usually the case with the first game of the season, there was a little bit of rust to kick off for the team. The offensive line seemed to struggle to get a solid push, and the Hogs only rushed for 104 yards.

Defensively, though, Arkansas looked to be in midseason form for the most part. The Hogs forced five turnovers, including an 85-yard pick-six by true freshman Brad Spence.

Social media did what it always does and celebrated the highs, as well as expressed frustration with the lows.