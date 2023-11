FAYETTEVILLE — It's finally over, Razorback fans.

The 2023 season came to a close exactly how you would expect — with the Razorbacks losing 48-14 to Missouri at home. The loss made Arkansas final record 4-8 and 1-7 in SEC play. Arkansas was 0-3 at home in SEC play this season.

Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson left the game in the first quarter with a left knee injury and he never returned. In his absence, the Arkansas offense had 234 total yards, 14 first downs and they averaged 3.7 yards per play.

The Razorbacks avoided the shutout with an 8-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell to receiver Andrew Armstrong with 11:35 to play.

Criswell had 96 passing yards and the one score for the Hogs, while freshman Isaiah Augustave led all rushers with 15 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown — the first rushing touchdown by a Razorback in SEC play all year.

Arkansas had six total fumbles and it five four of them. The Hogs gave up four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, had two players ejected and they also had seven penalties for 58 yards.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 27 times for 217 yards and one touchdown, while quarterback Brady Cook threw for 112 yards and two scores.

Just under a week after learning that Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek plans to retain head coach Sam Pittman for the 2023 season, the Razorback fans on X (formerly Twitter) were not happy to see their favorite team's effort.

