The Arkansas offense was a rollercoaster for most of the night against BYU, as the Hogs recorded their first loss of the season against BYU, 38-31.

Total, the Razorbacks gained 422 yards, 175 on the ground and 247 through the air. The defense struggled more than they have the first two games of the season, giving up 280 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown run by BYU running back LJ Martin.

True freshman tight end Luke Hasz had a big game, as he hauled in 4 receptions for 78 yards and his first career touchdown. The tight end position is one Dan Enos has utilized heavily in his offense, but there hadn't been much production through the first two games.

Running back AJ Green had a solid night as well. He started the scoring off for the Hogs with a 55-yard scamper to the right side of the field and a five-yard score to start the second half.

Penalties caused problems for the Razorbacks for most of the night, as the team committed 14 for a total of 125 yards.

As always, those on social media praised the team and vented their frustrations.