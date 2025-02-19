Social media reacts to Arkansas' loss to No. 1 Auburn

Coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-11, 4-9 SEC) hung around but failed to pull off the upset in a 67-60 loss against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night at Neville Arena.

Right out of the gates, it was clear the Hogs were going to be competitive against the Tigers. Hard-nosed defense, adaption to Auburn's fast pace and some good play from Adou Thiero and Karter Knox kept Arkansas in-step with Bruce Pearl's team.

In the first half, the Razorbacks shot 12-of-28 from the field, 1-of-9 from beyond the arc and 2-of-6 from the charity stripe. Thiero led with seven points, while DJ Wagner and Davis had six points and Knox and Billy Richmond III had four points.

The biggest discrepancy in the first half was in the rebound department, as Auburn outgained Arkansas 23-15 on the boards. That, plus a poor shooting streak by the Hogs, resulted in Arkansas' once 21-17 lead converting to an Auburn 33-27 advantage by halftime.

Like most games against quality competition this season, Arkansas was never quite able to get over the hump in the second half. The Razorbacks battled and even took a one-point lead with under two minutes to go, but head-scratching plays and missed shots handed Auburn the win.

Usually-reliable big man Zvonimir Ivisic was completely shut down to the tune of 0-of-10 shooting from the field, including nine misses from three. He did collect eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals, however.

Below are game highlights and social media reactions from Arkansas' conference loss...