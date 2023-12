Offensive woes doomed the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) as the Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) took the win over the Hogs on Saturday, 79-70.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile did start the game, but only played 15 minutes, scoring no points and bringing in three rebounds.

Eric Musselman was ejected from the game early in the second half. It's the second time in the last three years against Oklahoma he's been tossed.

It was a bad performance offensively for the Hogs, as they shot just 40% from the field and 22.2% from three. The boards were also an issue, as the Sooners out-rebounded the Razorbacks, 35-29.

Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Jeremiah Davenport (12) and Tramon Mark (10) joined him in double-figure scoring.

As usual, those on social media vented their frustration.