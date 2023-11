Arkansas dropped its second consecutive game on Friday with an 87-72 loss to North Carolina that brought the Razorbacks' record to 4-3 after the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Razorbacks had a slow start to the game, but managed to lead 38-35 at halftime after a strong defensive close to the half.

From there, though, it was pretty much all downhill. The Razorbacks found little-to-no offense outside of Tramon Mark, who led all scorers with a career high 34 points. Mark also added 5 rebounds and shot 13-of-17 from the field before leaving the game with a scary back injury with 1:12 remaining.

Freshman Layden Blocker also had a strong performance, adding in a solid stat line with 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 steals.

In an unexpected turn of events, veteran players Davonte Davis and Trevon Brazile combined for zero points and four turnovers. Up next, Arkansas will play Duke on Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena. S

ocial media has plenty to say about the outcome of the North Carolina matchup: