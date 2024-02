FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10 SEC) found themselves on the losing end of the scoreboard, as they dropped a home contest 85-82 to the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-20,3-12 SEC) on Tuesday.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot 40.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Arkansas guard Khalif Battle followed up his 42-point outing against Missouri by scoring 36 points on the Commodores.

The Razorbacks started the game strong, taking a 20-11 lead with 11:30 left in the first half, but finished the period missing 16 of their last 17 while Vanderbilt stormed back to take a 35-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Commodores increased their lead to 41-31 in the first few minutes of the second half, but the Hogs sparked a comeback off a three-pointer by Tramon Mark and a layup by Battle cut the lead to four.

That's when the Hogs started to let go of the rope, though. After a three by Battle cut the lead to 52-48, Vanderbilt went on a run to jump out to a 15-point lead.

The Razorbacks started to claw back, closing the lead to just three before the final horn, but were unable to complete the comeback after a three-point attempt by Mark clanged off the rim at the end of the game.

There are only three games left in the season, and unless the Hogs catch fire in the SEC tournament their postseason hopes are likely dashed. The fanbase is understandably frustrated, and vented that frustration on social media.