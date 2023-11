FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks opened the 2023-2024 season with a dominant 93-59 win over Alcorn State at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks won in just about every facet of the game en route to the big victory. Temple transfer Khalif Battle led all scorers with 21 points, while Houston transfer Tramon Mark added 16 points and four made threes.

Redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile scored 13 points and added six rebounds before being ejected for leaving the bench after an altercation at the 10:48 mark in the second half. Jalen Graham also added eight points and eight rebounds in 14 minutes.

The Hogs shot 51.9% from the field and 40.0% from three in the contest. Arkansas won the battle on the boards 44-26 and it also had 49 bench points.

Arkansas moved to 1-0 on the year and the Hogs remain undefeated in home openers at Bud Walton Arena.

Social media had plenty of thoughts as the fanbase was antsy to get back to roundball season: