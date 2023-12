It wasn't the prettiest game in the world, but Arkansas (6-3) grew its lead in the second half to take care of business in a 97-83 win over Furman at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Monday.

What could have been a letdown game after a big win over Duke last week that led to a court storming ended up as a convincing victory. The Razorbacks had a great deal of production from its frontcourt, with Trevon Brazile, Makhi Mitchell and Chandler Lawson combining for 40 points on 17-23 shooting.

Guard Khalif Battle scored a team-high 25 points, while Devo Davis added seven points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Perhaps the best news of the night for Arkansas, though, was the return of Tramon Mark, who checked into the game early in the first half and actually played 26 minutes, finishing with a final stat line of seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Arkansas upped its assist game yet again, with 21 assists on 37 made baskets, though the Razorbacks still have work to do in the rebounding department. Furman finished with 15 offensive rebounds, including 12 second chance points, while only losing the rebounding battle by three, 38-35.

