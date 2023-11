FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks moved to 2-0 on the young season with a big 86-68 victory over Gardner-Webb at Bud Walton Arena..

It was a sluggish start for the Razorbacks, who did not take their first lead until there was 11:30 remaining in the first half, but Arkansas never looked back from there.



For the second game in a row, Temple transfer Khalif Battle led the team in scoring with 21 points on just nine field goal attempts, also going 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Houston transfer Tramon Mark contributed 14 points, with Louisville transfer El Ellis adding another 13.

The Razorbacks started out with poor defense and poor shot selection, but finished the game shooting 50.0% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc while getting to the charity stripe 31 times. The Arkansas defense also recorded 15 blocks and held the Bulldogs to 34.7% from the field and 26.1% from three.

