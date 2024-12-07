Social media reacts to Arkansas' win over UTSA

After a 76-73 win at Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge, Arkansas returned home and earned a 75-60 win over the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

It was a sluggish first half for Arkansas, as the Razorbacks trailed 32-27 at halftime. Freshman guard Boogie Fland, who impressed in the win at Miami, was quiet in the opening 20 minutes, going scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting from the field.

The Razorbacks came alive in the second half, quickly erasing the deficit behind a strong performance from forward Adou Thiero, who finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Thiero was efficient, shooting 8-for-10 from the field and 10-for-13 from the free throw line, while consistently attacking the rim to ignite Arkansas’ offense.

Fland ended up getting on the scoreboard with six points, plus he added a team-high seven assists. Arkansas shot 52.8% from the field and it out-rebounded the Roadrunners, 38-22, in the game.

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' non-conference win: