FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. --- The Razorbacks were well on their way to a 71-56 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night when Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile embarrassed Jackrabbit forward Broden Lien.

Brazile dribbled past one man on the right side and proceeded to bring the hammer down hard on the 6-foot-8-inch Lien.

"The dunk was pretty crazy," freshman guard Anthony Black said. "That's all I've got to say. I was out of my seat, on the court and everything."