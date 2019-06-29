Since she was hired as Arkansas’ softball coach, Courtney Deifel has responded to Dave Van Horn’s jokes the same way.

Every time the Razorbacks’ baseball coach asked when her father would send him a player, she’d tell him, “As soon as he has somebody good enough to play here and has the grades.”

After four years, that connection with Deifel has finally helped Van Horn land a recruit who played for her dad, Ron Scott, at Fresno City C.C. in California: Chet Allison.