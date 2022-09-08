FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- As the No. 16 Razorbacks prepare to match up with South Carolina on Saturday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer spoke to the media and reminisced on a previous matchup with Arkansas in 2007.

Beamer was hired by then-South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier to coach outside linebackers and serve as the team's special teams coordinator. The Gamecocks matched up with Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2007, a game that Arkansas ran away with a 48-36 victory.

In that game, former Arkansas running backs Darren McFadden, Felix Jones, Peyton Hillis and Michael Smith combined for a total of 542 rushing yards, with 321 of those being attributed to McFadden.

"McFadden, Peyton Hillis and Felix Jones, yeah I think they each ran for 500 yards a piece," Beamer said. "That was a long night in Fayetteville and hopefully we play a lot better defensively than what we did that night."

Arkansas only threw for a total of 109 yards in that game, with former quarterback Casey Dick throwing for 86 and McFadden throwing for 23 with a touchdown pass to Robert Johnson.

Much like 2007, Arkansas is known now for its rushing attack. The top rushing attack in the Power Five in 2021, Arkansas returns all but one of its running backs, and replaced former running back Trelon Smith with Rashod Dubinion, a true freshman from Ellenwood, Georgia.

The Hogs might return the services of Dominique Johnson on Saturday, who has been recovering from ACL surgery. He was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. Last season, Johnson rushed for 575 yards and seven touchdowns on just 97 carries.

Beamer said he will have his hands full with Arkansas' rushing game.

"They do a great job coaching, for one," Beamer said. "Sam's an offensive line guy. You see that when you watch them play. They're big, they're physical. With their size up front, they're able to cover people up."

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.