Arkansas is looking for immediate help in the wide receiver room ahead of the 2023 season, and it hosted South Florida wide receiver transfer Xavier Weaver during the transfer visit window this week.

Weaver, who has already taken an official visit to West Virginia, said he sees the chance to make an immediate impact for the Hogs after the last two wide receiver transfers — Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers — have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft.