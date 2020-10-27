College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ annual matchup with Texas A&M will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next season, according to Aggies athletics director Ross Bjork.

This year’s game, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, will be played at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in College Station. It was a move made in response to the SEC’s modified schedules that eliminated non-conference games and limited teams to only five home dates in 2020.

It was widely speculated that the Razorbacks would host the game in Fayetteville next season before it returned to the neutral site, but Bjork said that wouldn’t be the case during an “Aggie Town Hall” interview on Texas A&M’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s one year back on campus (and) next year will return to AT&T Stadium,” Bjork said. “So really, Arkansas, I guess, gave up a home game in Fayetteville by returning that game to AT&T Stadium for the ’21 season.”

According to Travis Brown of The Eagle newspaper, the Texas A&M athletics department confirmed it was Arkansas' decision to move the game back to AT&T Stadium next season instead of playing it in Fayetteville.

That contradicts what Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek told reporters in July, when he confirmed he was in discussions with Bjork about moving this year's game because, at the time, the Aggies had already lost a home game against Colorado.

He also added that he would want a return trip to Fayetteville in 2021 if the game was played in College Station this year.

“If that game is moved to College Station, I think it would be fair that we get that return game here in Fayetteville next year and then potentially resume in Dallas for the final two years of that contract,” Yurachek said. “I wouldn’t want to see Texas A&M get a home game this year and for us not to get that return game next year.”

The move became official when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season, giving each team five home games and five road games.

It wouldn’t have been unprecedented for the two schools to play a home-and-home. After three non-conference games at AT&T Stadium from 2009-11, the series briefly went to that format when Texas A&M joined the conference in 2012.

They played in College Station that year and in Fayetteville in 2013 before returning to Arlington, where they are under contract to play through the 2024 season.

The future of the Southwest Classic beyond the current contract is uncertain.

Bjork has been outspoken about his desire for the game to be permanently moved back on campus and reiterated his opinion during Tuesday’s Aggie Town Hall interview.

“Our plan is to move that game back to campus after the ’24 contract is expired,” Bjork said. “We think this game deserves to be on campus. It’s an SEC game. We need to play as many of those games on our campus as possible.”

Although he’s never come out and explicitly said it, Yurachek seems to be in favor of playing the game at AT&T Stadium, which makes sense considering Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a member of the Razorbacks’ 1964 national championship team and has donated millions of dollars to the program.

“Obviously, we have a relationship with the Jones family here,” Yurachek said this summer. “They’re very supportive of that game, they own that venue, so (Bjork’s) feelings on that may be slightly different than mine.”

HawgBeat has reached out to the UA for comment.