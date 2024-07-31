Sowders talks transfers: 'We didn't miss on 1 player in portal'
After adding a large number of transfers from the portal and junior college ranks over the offseason — 24 to be exact — Arkansas football director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders said Tuesday the team's hit rate on the newcomers is a rare 100%.
Will each of those new faces make a noticeable impact during the Razorbacks' 2024-25 season? Probably not, but they contribute to building a stronger cultural foundation that was brittle last year.
"I mean, we did not miss on one player in the portal," Sowders said. "And I'll say it again, we did not miss one kid in the portal. From adding to our program, making our program better, making it competitive, guys that play with passion, guys that hold each other accountable, that’s what we missed last year."
"You walk in the building, you can tell it's different. You talk to our coaches, you can tell it’s different. So, there's so much energy and a buzz around that you can feel it in the air."
Fans have already grown accustomed to transfers like quarterback Taylen Green, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson and many more, but some other less-known defensive arrivals had the light shined on them Tuesday.
One such name was Utah State safety-hybrid Anthony Switzer, who totaled 84 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, four defended passes and an interception for the Aggies in 2023. Arkansas is the third destination for Switzer, a native of Marion (Ark.), who originally started his career at Arkansas State.
"I think the biggest thing for him is his consistency," Sowders said. "I think he came in and just worked every day. Once again, change is hard. Right? I mean, when you go from a program that you spend a couple of years in and you come here to play, change is hard.
"Once again, another very, very competitive guy. He can play multiple positions. He's versatile as well and he can move, man. He moves deceivingly well. That's one thing I would say that he shocked me with. He moves better than what I thought he did, from a lateral standpoint. I’m excited to see him go out there and compete and help us win games."
At 6-foot-0, 220-pounds, Switzer has worked at inside linebacker and the HOG (nickel) position since arriving on campus according to head coach Sam Pittman. Along with Jacksonville State transfer linebacker Larry Worth III and Marshall transfer linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., there's plenty of competition to go around this fall.
"You’ve got Stephen Dix and Larry Worth who obviously did not go through spring ball," Pittman said. "Both very physical specimens. We don’t know anything about Worth and Dix on the field, other than what we saw from where they came from. But I do think that was something we had to address."
Standing at 6-foot-1, 234-pounds, Dix has already spent time at the Power Five level when he was at Florida State (2020-21), where he recorded 45 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss as a freshman. His most recent season came with the Thundering Herd, as he racked up 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.
Worth — a junior from Jacksonville, Florida — finished fifth on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in total tackles last season with 63. In 13 games, he also racked up six tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
"I think (Switzer) can play inside the box, I think he can play HOG and I think he can play boundary and field safety," Pittman said. "So we’ve got to figure that out. And again, I’d like to figure that out to where we can have at least two full weeks of practicing in that one position. But I think we’ve got to figure out where he would fit. Is he one of our best 11? If he is, where is that fit? We’ve got to give him and Larry, and Stephen Dix for that matter, all those guys that opportunity."
Wrapping things up is former Hutchinson Community College and BYU defensive tackle transfer Danny Saili, whose name pronunciation was only learned by Pittman on Tuesday, he said.
"I like the kid," Pittman said. "I think right now you’re looking at least five guys on the interior. But I like Danny. He’s got really good quickness. He’s strong. Came in here and… You know, if your kids are in shape, you can find out how good they are, or you kind of find out the real person. I don’t know how much Danny has been in shape, but he is now."
Saili made 21 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games for the Blue Dragons last year before committing to BYU in the offseason. After participating in spring practice, Saili made the move to Fayetteville through the transfer portal.
"I really like (Saili)," Pittman said. "He’s got a low center of gravity. He’s big. He’s close to 400 (lbs). I don’t know what he is, 390, 380-something and moves well. So I think he’s going to be able to help us."
