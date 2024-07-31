After adding a large number of transfers from the portal and junior college ranks over the offseason — 24 to be exact — Arkansas football director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders said Tuesday the team's hit rate on the newcomers is a rare 100%.

Will each of those new faces make a noticeable impact during the Razorbacks' 2024-25 season? Probably not, but they contribute to building a stronger cultural foundation that was brittle last year.

"I mean, we did not miss on one player in the portal," Sowders said. "And I'll say it again, we did not miss one kid in the portal. From adding to our program, making our program better, making it competitive, guys that play with passion, guys that hold each other accountable, that’s what we missed last year."

"You walk in the building, you can tell it's different. You talk to our coaches, you can tell it’s different. So, there's so much energy and a buzz around that you can feel it in the air."

Fans have already grown accustomed to transfers like quarterback Taylen Green, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson and many more, but some other less-known defensive arrivals had the light shined on them Tuesday.

One such name was Utah State safety-hybrid Anthony Switzer, who totaled 84 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, four defended passes and an interception for the Aggies in 2023. Arkansas is the third destination for Switzer, a native of Marion (Ark.), who originally started his career at Arkansas State.

"I think the biggest thing for him is his consistency," Sowders said. "I think he came in and just worked every day. Once again, change is hard. Right? I mean, when you go from a program that you spend a couple of years in and you come here to play, change is hard.

"Once again, another very, very competitive guy. He can play multiple positions. He's versatile as well and he can move, man. He moves deceivingly well. That's one thing I would say that he shocked me with. He moves better than what I thought he did, from a lateral standpoint. I’m excited to see him go out there and compete and help us win games."